James Reid, Issa Pressman photographed in Palawan

James Reid and Issa Pressman were spotted in Palawan amid talks about their budding relationship.

Photos of the pair taken by those who saw them are now making the rounds online, and the two celebrities appear to be enjoying each other’s company while on vacation.

The new photos come just a few weeks after Reid's photos with Pressman during the Harry Styles concert at the Philippine Arena went viral.

Pressman herself uploaded a photo on Instagram on the evening of March 16, while Reid uploaded a clip of them watching the concert together.

These resurrected rumors dating back to 2020, when Pressman was accused of being the third party in the failed relationship of Reid and his ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre.

Reid even had to release a statement stressing that the "past rumors" about him and the sister of Yassi Pressman are not true.

"I'm only gonna say this once. The past rumors about Issa are just that, rumors," he said.

"I usually NEVER address bashers or get involved in hate culture but I feel the need to speak up now because this is the start of something beautiful," Reid said.

"And I'm not gonna let anyone take that from me. To my fans, all you need to know from me is that I'm the happiest ... I've ever been," he added.