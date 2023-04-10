'I'm Drunk, I Love You' sequel? What Paulo, Maja said

Paulo Avelino and Maja Salvador starred in the 2017 film 'I'm Drunk, I Love You.' ABS-CBN Lifestyle

MANILA — Ask Maja Salvador, if you’re wondering whether the previously teased “I’m Drunk, I Love You” sequel will still push through.

That's according to Paulo Avelino in his answer to a fan on Monday, during an #AskPau session on Twitter where his followers quizzed him on a range of topics.

“Are you g (game) if may continuation ang ‘I’m Drunk, I Love You’?” the fan asked.

Avelino’s response: “Si Maja lang hinihintay. Siya kulitin niyo wag ako”.

Si Maja lang hinihintay. Siya kulitin niyo wag ako https://t.co/W7oi1lYwUc — PAULO (@mepauloavelino) April 10, 2023

Less than an hour later, Salvador tweeted simply, “script.” She included a gif of the iconic line, “Bakit parang kasalanan ko?” from the Star Cinema film “Four Sisters and a Wedding.”

In a subsequent tweet just minutes later, Salvador used another gif, this time showing her “Wildflower” character Lily Cruz saying, “Wag ako.”

Salvador’s apparent response had fans of the movie waiting for the side of JP Habac, who wrote and directed “I’m Drunk, I Love You.”

The 2017 film follows the story of college best friends Carson (Salvador) and Dio (Avelino), who go on a last vacation before their graduation. The trip becomes an opportunity for Carson to confront her long-hidden feelings for Dio.

Habac first hinted that a sequel was in the works in October 2018. In January the following year, the filmmaker said he was writing the script with Kristin Barrameda.

He teased that the project, with the working title “I Love You, I Do,” is set seven years after the events of the original film, and would still follow Carson and Dio.

Since then, however, no further details about the planned sequel has been released.

In April 2020, during a virtual roundtable with Habac, Salvador nonetheless had a ready answer and sure answer when asked if she would change how the story of “I’m Drunk, I Love You” ended.

“Kung paano natapos, iyon talaga,” she said. “Isang malaking dahilan ng pagtanggap ng ‘I’m Drunk, I Love You’ ay dahil hindi siya nagtapos na mag-end kami together.”

“Realidad. Kasi may parte sa buhay natin na may ganoon kang kuwento,” Salvador said.

