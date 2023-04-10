MANILA -- Army reservist Ronnie Liang turned to social media to honor soldiers and war veterans as the country commemorates Araw ng Kagitingan.

In his social media post on Monday, Liang thanked the war veterans and soldiers for their sacrifice and service for the the country and its people.

"As we commemorate Araw ng Kagitingan, also known as the Day of Valor or Bataan Day, we honor the brave and selfless Filipino soldiers who have dedicated their lives to defending our country and upholding the principles of freedom, justice, and democracy. Their unwavering commitment to duty and patriotism is a testament to the courage and resilience of the Filipino people. From the battles of World War II to modern-day conflicts, our soldiers have always answered the call of duty, even in the face of the odds," Liang wrote in his Instagram post.

"To the Filipino war veterans and soldiers, we thank you for your service and your sacrifice. You embody courage and honor, and your legacy will continue to inspire generations of Filipinos. Mabuhay ang ating mga asundaluhan! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!" he added.

Just last month, Liang and other celebrity reservists recorded a song for the 126th anniversary of the Philippine Army.

Liang, a former "Pinoy Dream Academy" is among the celebrities who signed up to become reservists of the Army.

Other celebrities who are also part of the reserve force include Dingdong Avanzado, Jessa Zaragoza, Jimboy Martin, Matteo Guidicelli, Gerald Anderson, Bubbles Paraiso, Aya Fernandez, Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos, among others.

