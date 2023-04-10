American Idol: Fil-Am Tyson Venegas advances to Top 24

Filipino-American hopeful Tyson Venegas has made it to the top 24 of the current season of “American Idol.”

This was revealed during the Monday (Manila time) telecast of the renowned singing competition.

.@tysonvenegas got caught up by nerves 😬 but the judges still think he could make it far! He’s Top 24! pic.twitter.com/fVTebAGkzQ — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 10, 2023

"SO HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I MADE IT TO THE TOP 24! I have met so many amazing friends and artists on this journey and I can't believe it's not over yet! Tune in to @AmericanIdol tomorrow night to find out who gets to join me," Venegas posted on his Twitter account.

The announcement of the top 24 roster came after the Hollywood round, which happened last week wherein Venegas performed a powerful duet of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” with fellow Platinum ticket holder Kaylin Hedges.

SO HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I MADE IT TO THE TOP 24! I have met so many amazing friends and artists on this journey and I can't believe it's not over yet! Tune in to @AmericanIdol tomorrow night to find out who gets to join me! #AmericanIdol #Top24 pic.twitter.com/19W2fCXncq — Tyson Venegas (@tysonvenegas) April 10, 2023

Venegas was the first recipient of a platinum ticket in the 21st season of "American Idol.”

During the audition round, Venegas wowed judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie with his rendition of "New York State of Mind" by Billy Joel.

Venegas formerly joined "The Voice Teens Philippines" season 2 under Team apl.de.ap but left the competition prior to the knockouts due to undisclosed reasons.