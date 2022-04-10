MANILA – Trina Candaza has shared her thoughts about a possible reconciliation between her and actor Carlo Aquino.

This after one of Candaza’s followers on Instagram said he is hoping for her and Aquino to get back together for the sake of their baby daughter Enola Mithi.

“Sana mag kaayos na kayo ni kuya carlo alam ko mahal niyo pa isat isa pag subok lang yan malalagpasan niyo rin para kay baby kalimutan ng past at magsimula uli. God bless,” the netizen wrote.

In response, Candaza explained why this may not be possible.

“Mahirap na po magkabalikan lalo na kung yung mga taong nakapaligid support sa pagiging single ng tao na para bang walang batang nawalan ng buong pamilya,” she said.

It was earlier this month when Aquino confirmed that he and Candaza are no longer together.

Aquino made the revelation during the media conference of his series with Maris Racal titled “How To Move On in 30 Days.”

While they have already called it quits, Aquino took to Instagram last month to profess his love for his daughter.

In January, Candaza made a cryptic post referring to knowing one’s worth after being separated from a partner.

To date, Aquino and Candaza have stopped posting photos of each other on social media.

