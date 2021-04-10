‘Tinodo ko ang pag-push’: Rachelle Ann Go recalls giving birth to her first child

Photo from Rachelle Ann Go's Instagram account

Two weeks after giving birth to her son Lukas, theater star Rachelle Ann Go recounted her “amazing birthing experience”, sharing her ordeal of going through a long labor.

On Instagram, Go revealed she almost got a cesarean section delivery because her midwife gave her an ultimatum of an hour to push the baby out for a normal delivery.

“My midwife said she’ll give me an hour to push. If not, the doctors will have to examine me again and might do emergency CS,” said Go, who is now married to Martin Spies.

But the singer strongly disagreed and asked for 20 minutes to do a normal delivery which she successfully did in a span of 18 minutes.

“It took me 18 minutes to push Lukas out! Praise God! Tinodo ko na talaga ang pag-push,” Go continued.

Go went on to say that her husband helped the midwife in assisting her delivery as there were only three of them in the room.

The singer also revealed that she said "yes to each contraction" during the arduous labor.

“We kept praying for a miracle. It was a loooong labor... I was progressing really slowly but I was actually enjoying the contractions! LOL. Weird,” she added.

After the successful delivery of their child named Lukas Judah Spies, they started praying and singing worship songs in the room which was started by her midwife.

According to Go, her experience took away her fear of giving birth, believing that God made it possible.

“I was so scared of giving birth before but after going through it, I realized God made it possible for us to do this! My big take away is FAITH over fear. God will meet us at the level of our faith,” Go said.

Aside from thanking her family and friends, she also gave a shout out to other mothers who are also set to give birth.

“To all the mamas out there who are about to go through this journey, I believe in you! You can do it.”

Baby Lukas was born on March 26, based on Go’s Instagram post.

Sharing the meaning of her child’s name, Go said “Lukas” stands for “bringer of light,” while “Judah” means “let Him be praised.”

She currently resides in London, UK with Spies, whom she married in April 2018.

