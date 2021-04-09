‘Nag-huling habilin ako’: K Brosas survives COVID-19, recalls ‘mental torture’

Singer-comedienne K Brosas. Instagram: @kbrosas

MANILA — Singer-comedienne K Brosas revealed on Friday that she had been infected with COVID-19, and at one point prepared a video detailing her wishes if she were unable to recover.

Sharing a photo of her negative test result after 17 days of isolation, Brosas said, “COVID-free na ‘ko!”

She tweeted: “sensya na di ako nakapag vlog about my covid journey chos.. mahirap sha lalo na sa mental health at buti mild symptoms lang akey.. kaya doble ingat po, isipin nyo na baka may mahawa kayo na di kakayanin tulad mo.”

She recalled the “mental torture” of being inflicted with the disease, saying she even filmed herself enumerating her last will.

Brosas, a single mother, has one daughter.

In a subsequent tweet, she wrote: “so no hindi ko na document ang covid journey ko, kc ayaw ko lang, pero nag ‘huling habilin’ video ako, yes ganon ako ka praning at takot na kahit mild lang nangyari saken ginawa ko yon, binura ko na rin kc ang sad lang.. ganon ang mental torture na dinaanan ko. pero laban lng.”

Brosas once opened up about battling chronic anxiety disorder, saying in a February 2020 interview that she was also diagnosed with suppressed depression.

Brosas, 45, had an earlier brush with COVID-19 within her immediate family.

In November 2020, both her mother and sister contracted the disease in Italy, where they are based. Brosas has made no public update on their recovery.

