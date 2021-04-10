IN PHOTOS: Vlogger Zeinab Harake turns into Disney Princesses in maternity shoot

Photo from Zeinab Harake's Instagram account

Content creator Zeinab Harake fulfilled her dream of becoming a Disney princess as she transformed into six different fictional royal characters in her maternity shoot.

On her Instagram page, Harake posted her versions of Snow White, Belle, Ariel, Aurora, Cinderella, and Jasmine— with her all her costumes having emphasis on her baby bump.

She also shared the preparations and behind-the-scenes shots of her magical maternity shoot through a vlog.

“Nage-enjoy ako kasi pangarap ko talaga ito e. Childhood dream ko talaga ito. Although trabaho ko ito sa mall dati 'pag Pasko,” Harake told her viewers.

Last January, the vlogger and her partner Skusta Clee revealed they are having a baby girl.

In the video clip of their gender reveal, Harake burst into tears saying she’s been praying every night that they would have a daughter.

The couple have had an on-and-off relationship for years. It was back in July when they first started dating again, Harake said, and last October they learned that she’s pregnant.

Here are photos from Harake’s maternity shoot.

Photo from Zeinab Harake’s Instagram account Photo from Zeinab Harake’s Instagram account Photo from Zeinab Harake’s Instagram account Photo from Zeinab Harake’s Instagram account Photo from Zeinab Harake’s Instagram account Photo from Zeinab Harake’s Instagram account

Related video: