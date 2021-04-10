Actress, activist Mae Paner survives COVID-19

Photos from Mae Paner's Facebook page

Actress and political activist Mae Paner has recovered from COVID-19, she announced on her Facebook page.

Paner posted photos of herself holding a sign, stating she is a COVID survivor. She also said she is back in her “house of joy.”

“I am a fighter. I survived COVID. Thanks to ALL your love and generosity,” Paner said in the caption of her post on the social media site.

The actress extended her gratitude to the well-wishers who sent her messages, prayers, and even helped her with her needs during her fight against the coronavirus.

“Believing in the power of LOVE was what I held onto fighting for my dear life. Salamat salamat salamat sa mga text, tawag, dasal at ayuda,” she continued.

After her battle, Paner vowed to dedicate her life to service for her “beloveds” although she admitted she would be needing more time to regain her strength.

“With firm resolve I will continue to dedicate my life to service for our BELOVEDS. Magpapalakas lang po muna nang lubos,” Paner said.

She also thanked Sta. Ana Hospital where she was attended by health care workers, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno for helping her.

“To the doctors, nurses and staff of Sta. Ana Hospital, saludo! Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso salamat po sa personal na pag-mamalasakit sa akin. Mabuhay po kayo,” she added.

