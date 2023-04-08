Why RK Bagatsing was intimidated by Rey Valera

RK Bagatsing plays Rey Valera in 'Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko'

MANILA -- Actor RK Bagatsing found it unbelievable that the life story of Rey Valera was offered to him. He was readily honest to his producers, Saranggola Media.

“The first thing I told them, ‘Kumakanta ako, pero hindi ako gano’n kagaling kumanta.’ So parang hindi yata para sa akin ‘yan,” Bagatsing told ABS-CBN News.

“But they told me, ‘Hindi, may mga songs na kaming na-record. Gusto lang namin mai-arte ang puso ng bawat kanta kaya ka namin kinukuha.’

“Sa stage ng career ko, ayokong maging safe. Natatakot ako when I accepted this film. Pero ‘yun ang gusto kong mga projects, ‘yung natatakot ako. So nag-yes ako.”

Surprisingly, Bagatsing opted not to meet Valera yet when the former started filming “Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko,” with director Joven Tan at the helm. Bagatsing felt it was better that he had no prior meeting with the singer-composer.

“Gusto ko, pagkatapos na lang mag shooting kai mag-meet, kasi baka maramdaman ko ang pressure at doon ako magkamali,” Bagatsing said.

He relied on trove of Valera’s materials available online. “May YouTube, may concerts siya, he had a lot of interviews,” Bagatsing said.

“Nasa bawat kanta naman niya ang personalidad niya. Makikinig ka lang. Instantly, when you play his songs, his music, nag shift na ang mood mo. So gano’n din sa pag-arte.”

He tried to remember the hardest part of essaying Valera’s role. “Wearing the wig the entire time was hard for me,” said Bagatsing, who had to sport the ‘70s hairpiece for his character.

“Overall, I enjoyed playing the role. Para lang akong nagpunta sa set at nakikinig ng mga kanta niya. If there is one challenge, those are my doubts if what I was doing was right. Ang light kasi namin sa set. Nagbibiruan lang kami ni direk Joven.”

“Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko” was initially submitted to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) last December, but did not make it to the line-up.

Instead, Valera’s life story made it to the summer MMFF. “Never pa akong nagkaroon ng movie na kasali sa film fest, so this is a first for me,” Bagatsing said.

“Matagal ko ng pinapangarap ‘to na kasali kami sa MMFF line-up. Finally, I will get to ride the float.”

When they had a private screening of “Kahit Maputi Na ang Buhok Ko” early in March, Valera was there and Bagatsing got to meet the veteran songwriter.

“I couldn’t hide my fear,” Bagatsing admitted. “So when we started talking, I couldn’t say outrightly what I wanted to tell him. I was totally intimidated.

“Kaharap ko na ang pino-portray ko, kung kanino ‘yung kwento ng pelikula. May mga sinasabi si Sir Rey sa akin pero hindi nagre-rehistro.

Finally, when the screening ended, Bagatsing was so relieved when he saw Valera smiled and looked at him.

“Kami ni Direk Joven, we were seated beside each other, nawala na ‘yung kaba namin. After the screening, Sir Rey told me, ‘Alam mo, okay ‘to. Ang pinaka-mensahe nito, inspirasyon para sa mga nanonood’.”

Valera even commended Bagatsing for being good looking, unlike him.

“I’ll take that anytime, but this story is not really about me. Let’s give it to Sir Rey. Like what he told me, I am but part of the many components of his beautiful music. Isa lang ako sa background.”

Also playing important roles in “Kahit Maputi Na ang Buhok Ko” are Meg Imperial as Valera’s wife Ditas, Eric Nicolas as Rico J. Puno and Shira Tweg as the young Sharon Cuneta.

The star-studded cast include Christopher de Leon, Rosanna Roces, Ariel Rivera, Gelli de Belen, Epy Quizon, Aljur Abrenica, Gardo Verzosa, Lloyd Samartino, Lotlot de Leon, Ara Mina, Lou Veloso and Arlene Muhlach.

Other Valera hits featured in the film are “Malayo Pa ang Umaga,” “Mr. DJ,” “Pangako sa ‘Yo,” “Kung Tayo’y Magkakalayo,” “Maging Sino Ka Man,” “Kung Kailangan Mo Ako,” “Tayong Dalawa” and “Ako si Superman.”

Bagatsing’s actress-girlfriend, Jane Oineza, was also excited for the Rey Valera project for the actor.

“Sa Hollywood, ‘di ba lumabas din ang Elvis [Presley], Whitney [Hoston], then may ‘Rocketman’ [Elton John] pa,” Bagatsing said. “This ‘Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko’ is our own version for Rey Valera.

“Growing up, ‘yung kuya ko [Raymond], ‘yung ate ko [Monina] Star Circle din, so naririnig ko ang mga soundtrack ni Rey Valera. Ang daming teleserye at pelikula na ginamit ang mga songs niya. Whether we like it or not, his songs are part of our lives.”