WATCH: Boy band WayV explores Intramuros

The members of Chinese boy band WayV during their visit to Intramuros, Manila. The group recently went to the Philippines for its 'Phantom' fan meeting tour. Screenshot from video on WayV's official YouTube channel

Chinese boy band WayV explored Intramuros during a recent visit to the Philippines, indulging in the walled district's history and picturesque streets.

The group unveiled moments from its trip to the historic area, located within the city of Manila, in a video recently posted on its official YouTube channel.

The nearly 15-minute video showed Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang going to popular tourist spots such as Almacenes Reales, Fort Santiago and Casa Manila.

The members said they went to Intramuros upon the recommendation of their Filipino fans.

"It's a great photo zone. It feels like I'm in Europe," Kun, the group's leader, said as he took photos around an area dotted with Spanish colonial structures.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The video also featured Ten's interaction with a fan who worked at a café in Fort Santiago, who took and prepared his order for him.

The fan — Jeunne "Jae" Rigayen — previously posted her own video of the encounter, which went viral on Twitter.

"I'm going to have a good day today because you made it for me," Ten told Rigayen, as seen in WayV's video.

"Getting the coffee made by her made me so happy. It was so cool. Seriously, she said she also wanted to come to our fan meeting but she couldn't make it," Ten said, referring to WayV's March 26 event at the Araneta Coliseum.

"We'll be back more often. See you again then," he said, addressing Rigayen.

In a separate interview with ABS-CBN News, Rigayen said she was able to attend the fan meet after getting a ticket from a friend, hours after her encounter with Ten.

WayV is the China-based team of K-pop group NCT, a 23-member boy band under SM Entertainment, one of South Korea's leading music labels.

The group, originally with seven members, is currently on a fan meeting tour in support of its latest extended play "Phantom." However, members Lucas — who has been inactive since 2021 — and Winwin are absent from the tour.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO