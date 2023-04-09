Taylor Swift splits with Joe Alwyn: report

Taylor Swift has reportedly split with her longtime boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple parted ways a few weeks ago although their split was “amicable” and “not dramatic.”

Citing its source, Entertainment Tonight said Swift and Alwyn’s relationship “had just run its course.”

Their breakup is also supposedly the reason why Alwyn hasn’t been seen in any of Swift’s recent shows.

Swift and Alwyn first started dating each other in 2016. Through the years, the couple managed to keep their relationship very private, with very few public appearances together or mentions of each other in interviews.

Nonetheless, the multi-awarded singer has dedicated several songs for Alwyn, especially from her album “Lover.”

Their separation comes on the heels of Swift’s The Eras tour, which the multi-awarded singer is taking across many states in America.