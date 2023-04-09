Sharon Cuneta expresses love for daughter KC on her birthday

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta turned to social media to pen a heartfelt message for her eldest daughter KC Concepcion, who celebrated her 38th birthday.

On Instagram, the screen veteran shared an old photo of Concepcion accompanied by the lyrics of Regina Belle's song "If I Could” which is a love ballad about the depth of one's feelings for a loved one.

The lyrics convey a message of one’s hope and the belief that love can overcome all obstacles.

At the end of the lyrics, Cuneta wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful eldest, my first-born forever, Maria Kristina Cassandra Cuneta Concepcion.”

Sharing her birthday wish for her eldest, Cuneta added, “May you always turn to God and receive all of your heart’s desires. I love you. Your Mama.”

In an interview with Ogie Diaz last February, Cuneta admitted that she misses her relationship with Concepcion when she was young.

Cuneta was also honest that there are times when she's not okay with KC but noted that it is normal among families.

“Okay kami, minsan hindi…that’s the truth. Actually, parang I don’t know anything about my eldest daughter’s life,” she confessed. “Very little lang ang alam ko…since bata siya, hindi naman siya nag-oopen up sa akin unlike her siblings.”

“That’s my biggest pain…anuman ang success mo sa buhay pero may isa kang pinakamamahal na ba’t ba hindi maayos-ayos na permanently, parang hindi ka kumpleto. Hindi ka pa rin successful…I love my daughter. Never kong sisiraan si KC. Hindi masamang sabihin na hindi kayo magkasundo. It’s just a fact…walang may kasalanan no’n. Hindi niya kasalanan yon,” she added.

Despite this, Cuneta hopes that she would remain close to her daughter and wishes her success.

“Hindi ko alam ba’t nagkagano’n…eh sa akin naman siya lumaki…‘Yung maalala niya sana lahat ng sacrifices ko… Ang magulang naman ang gusto lang appreciation, respect, a little acknowledgment, so gusto kong maging mas successful pa sa akin si KC at lahat ng anak ko,” she said.

“I’m grateful for KC. I’m grateful that she finished school and I’m praying that kung gusto niyang mag-asawa, sana she ends up with somebody na talagang mahal na mahal niya at mahal na mahal siya.”

Aside from Concepcion, Cuneta has three other children, Frankie, Miel and Miguel.