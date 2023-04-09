Maritoni Fernandez elated over daughter Lexi's engagement

MANILA - Maritoni Fernandez could not hide her happiness over the engagement of her daughter Lexi.

Fernandez announced that Lexi had said “yes” to her boyfriend after the latter proposed to her daughter.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Fernandez shared a photo of the couple with her daughter showing off her engagement ring.

“Sharing the good news with everyone… Lexi said yes to Harry! Mon and I couldn’t be happier. May your love continue to grow with each breath, my darlings,” she said.

Lexi, in her own post, said: “God’s best. God’s time. Harry, I’ve never been more sure. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Aside from Lexi, Fernandez also has a son from a previous relationship.

Fernandez herself marked a personal milestone in 2020 when she married her partner, Mon Dayrit, at the age of 51.