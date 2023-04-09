MANILA - Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada spent some quality time together during the Holy Week in Japan.

On their social media accounts, the pair shared pictures of themselves enjoying the beautiful cherry blossoms, with smiles on their faces.

The photos showed them having a great time together, sharing sweet moments while at the Osaka Castle Park.

Fans were delighted to see them together, with many expressing their admiration for their close relationship.

Most of them are hoping for more updates on their vacation, even though it is not known how long Ilacad and Estrada will be staying in Japan.

In a recent interview on “Magandang Buhay,” Estrada and Ilacad credited each other for their current successes in showbiz since their on-screen team up.

Both admitted that they waited for a long time to get their break in the entertainment scene.

“Never kong naisip na darating ako dito sa puntong ito ng career ko. I remember nung nasa Sta Magic ako, pinapangarap ko lang na pumunta dito sa 'Magandang Buhay.' Mag-guest sa 'ASAP.' Magkaroon ako ng leading roles. Now I'm here,” he said.

For Ilacad, who started her showbiz journey at a young age, she remains hungry to achieve more in her career, adding that Estrada is her “bonus” along the way.

“Very fulfilling kasi alam kong matagal ko itong hinintay. Hanggang ngayon, araw-araw pa rin akong nagte-thank you. Hindi naman sa hindi ako kuntento pero I am hungry for more as well,” the actress explained.

Ilacad and Estrada have been vocal of their love and admiration for each other since their “Pinoy Big Brother” stint in 2021.

They have since become not only music and screen collaborators, but also each other’s real-life confidant and rumored partner. Despite being openly affectionate, Ilacad and Estrada have yet to confirm if they are officially a couple.