'Cutest little tourist' Dahlia explores Thailand with parents Anne, Erwan

MANILA – Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff are currently having an enjoyable vacation with their daughter Dahlia in Thailand.

In their respective Instagram pages, both Curtis and Heussaff shared photos of their three-year-old daughter exploring the streets of Bangkok, to let her experience Thai culture.

“Tuk-Tuk, who’s there? Welcome to Thailand, Dahlia,” Curtis captioned her post of Dahlia aboard the country’s traditional mode of transportation.

Heussaff, for his part, was just delighted to see their “cutest little tourist in Bangkok” running around some of the city’s famous destinations.

During the Holy Tuesday telecast of "It's Showtime," Curtis said she is slowly easing into giving her daughter more freedom, as the global health crisis continues to ease.

"I think one of the things na kakalmahan ko — at feeling ko makaka-relate ang pandemic mommies — ay ang pagiging praning mom."

"Siyempre, life is moving forward. We should give our children a little liberty to enjoy life as well," she said.

Curtis and Heussaff welcomed their first child Dahlia Amelie in March 2020, when pandemic lockdowns first swept the globe as COVID-19 cases grew exponentially.

At the time, the new family was based in Australia, and had to wait another year before returning to the Philippines to resume their careers here.

Referring to being overly cautious, Curtis said: "Iyon ang kakalmahan ko being a pandemic mommy. I'm going to let Dahlia live life a little, have a little bit more freedom. It's time for us to all move forward."