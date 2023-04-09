After dodging it for 3 years, Saab Magalona tests positive for COVID

MANILA – Actress Saab Magalona has contracted COVID-19 after dodging the novel coronavirus for over three years.

On Instagram, Magalona revealed that she is currently isolating from her husband and kids, who fortunately remain healthy.

“I’m on Day 3 since I tested positive and the headaches have been wild especially in the mornings. Thankful for the video calls with my boys although it’s hard not to cry,” she said in a post on Friday.

Despite having nausea and splitting headaches, Magalona said the most difficult part of being sick “is being away from my boys and hearing them cry when I have to say goodbye on our video calls.”

“So thankful for our girls here at home, Cheng and Analiza for taking such great care of the boys especially while Jim also had to isolate just to be safe. Lanie for preparing my soups, cold compress, and all. Thankful that Jim is such a sweetheart and my biggest cheerleader,” she said.

In her latest post, Magalona said she is beginning to feel so much better and she was finally able to get out of bed to clean her room.

“I also took the opportunity to move stuff around that I had been putting off for MONTHS… Still have a stuffy nose but definitely better than yesterday! Thanks for the well wishes.”