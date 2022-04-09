WATCH: Piolo appears in first #Halalan2022 campaign show

Like many celebrities, Piolo Pascual has thrown his hat into the political ring by endorsing a party-list in the 2022 elections.

Pascual flew to Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur this weekend to drum up support for Congressman Edward de los Santos’ Ang Probinsyano party-list.

“Eto po ang unang kampanyang pinuntahan ko mula nang mag-umpisa ang eleksyon,” Pascual told big crowds onstage where he sang “Mangarap ka” and “Hawak Kamay”. At one point, a fan breached security and ran to the stage to embrace him, to Pascual’s utter shock.

Piolo Pascual delights crowds at Pagadian City sortie. Courtesy John Henric Creer

“Sana po maging maganda ang kalalabasan ng ating eleksyon at maririnig ang boses ng mga probinsyano tulad ko,” said the actor who is now home-based in a Batangas seaside town.

“Ang boto natin ay mahalaga. Iboto lang natin ang nararapat.”

In her first elections foray this year, meanwhile, Kim Chiu has likewise called for responsible voting. She chose to endorse the party-list SMILE, or Samahan ng Mangagawa sa Industriya ng Live Events.

Kim Chiu is supporting SMILE party-list to protect the interests of entertainment and live-events workers. Handout

Pointing at her dimples, Chiu gamely posed for her pictorial with SMILE nominees Anthony Lim, Greg Villaver, and Attorney Noy Ambray.

“Let’s vote wisely. This is our only chance to be heard,” Chiu stated in her social media post.

“VOTING this election is the most powerful choice that we all have as tax payers and as Filipino Citizen. We need leaders not in love with money but in-love with justice.Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity.”

Chiu supports SMILE’s advocacy to protect the interests of entertainment and live events workers, such as stage technicians designers, photographers, videographers, florists, caterers, wedding and events planners, box office staff, bookers, and industry artists.

A long list of national and local candidates have acknowledged the power of celebrities in strengthening their campaign for #Halalan2022, with big-name veteran stars, screen idols, singers, bands, comedians, and other supporting players drawing big crowds at sorties and boosting the social media influence of candidates.