Rapper Russ to stage Manila concert

MANILA — American rapper Russ is set to perform in the country later this year, local promoters announced Friday.

The “Losin Control” hitmaker will stage his concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 5, according to Karpos Multimedia. Fellow rapper Bugus will also perform.

Tickets will go on sale via SM Tickets starting April 15.

The concert is part of Russ’ “The Journey is Everything” world tour, which kicks off in North America this month, to be followed by the Europe leg in August, and Asia and Australis in November.

Russ is the latest international artist to announce or push through with a concert in the Philippines, amid eased coronavirus restrictions due to the decline of cases of infection.

The likes of Avril Lavigne, The Maine, Alanis Morissette, and Sarah Brightman are also set to perform in the country in 2022.