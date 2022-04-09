Cardo (Coco Martin) takes Mariano (Rowell Santiago) hostage in the ‘Countdown’ episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ on April 8. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” broke its live viewership record anew on Friday with a pivotal episode where Cardo (Coco Martin) finally came out of hiding and faced his nemeses, leading to an all-out gun fight with no less than the president and his imposter involved.

In the “Countdown” episode, Cardo’s Task Force Agila, together with Armando’s (John Estrada) group, finally found the opportunity to hunt down Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel) at an art exhibit. The event also happened to gather Cardo’s enemies in one place — Lito (Richard Gutierrez), Albert (Geoff Eigenmann), and Lily (Lorna Tolentino).

Cardo seized the chance to take hostage Mariano (Rowell Santiago), the identical imposter of the President Oscar Hidalgo, in the process revealing himself to the parties who have long wanted him to dead.

As Armando and his group pursued Don Ignacio, Cardo and Agila were cornered by Albert’s Black Ops team, who had anticipated, correctly, that the fugitive cop would show up.

The converging of the warring sides in one location was also the first time Aurora (Sharon Cuneta) saw Cardo in the flesh, after she was told he was responsible for her father Don Ignacio’s prior ambush.

The action-packed episode proved to be a hit among online viewers, as “Ang Probinsyano” broke its own live viewership record on Kapamilya Online Live, the YouTube livestreaming of ABS-CBN programming.

The series’ concurrent viewers during the stream reached 180,000 — a new all-time high — according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

“Ang Probinsyano’s” previous record was 173,000 on February 3, with an episode titled “Rambol” which saw a fist fight between the groups of Cardo and Samuel (Michael Flores).

The iconic teleserye has had numerous record-breaking streaks on the free livestreaming service since mid-2020, when ABS-CBN migrated its programs to digital platforms after being denied a fresh broadcast franchise on TV and radio.

Notably, “Ang Probinsyano” would spike in concurrent live viewers during climactic weeks, such as Alyana’s (Yassi Pressman) death and Mara’s (Julia Montes) introduction.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

