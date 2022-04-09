Photo from Lovi Poe's Instagram account

After seeing Dua Lipa perform live, Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe is maximizing her time in California, this time, by attending the red carpet premiere of the American crime drama “Better Call Saul.”

Poe took to Instagram to share some snaps of her red carpet experience at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles.

“At the Hollywood Red carpet premiere of AMC's “Better Call Saul.” Congratulations on your Sixth & Final Season, guys! Can’t wait to watch,” she said in the caption.

In one photo, she was seen with one of the series’ stars Jonathan Banks, who played the role of Mike Ehrmantraut – a former Philadelphia police officer but now working as a parking attendant.

Poe is set to headline “Flower of Evil,” the ABS-CBN adaptation of the South Korean drama, with Piolo Pascual.

Aside from the much-anticipated series, the actress also recently finished filming the iWantTFC show “Sleep With Me” with Janine Gutierrez.

Poe officially joined the ABS-CBN family in September 2021.

