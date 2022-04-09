Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged anew

US actor Ben Affleck (L) and US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrive for the premiere of 'The Last Duel' during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on September 10, 2021. Ettore Ferrari/EPA-EFE/file



Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she is getting married to actor Ben Affleck, a year after announcing that they got back together.

Lopez made the announcement on her online newsletter, according to People website.

“Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker teased about the major announcement on her social media accounts on Saturday.

Reports said that Lopez showed her green diamond engagement ring, confirming that she will soon walk down the aisle with Affleck.

This was the second time the couple got engaged.

“Bennifer” first met in 2001 where they later on admitted about their relationship. A year later, Lopez and Affleck got engaged.

But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Almost 20 years later, the two actors rekindled their romance just after the dissolution of Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

