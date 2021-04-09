WATCH: Catriona Gray teases new music with romantic clip

MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray released on Friday a romantic teaser for what appears to be new music.

On her social media channels, Gray shared a video depicting her sweet moments with a man.

In its caption, Gray hinted at a music project with the use of the microphone and music note emojis.

She also teased its released date: April 16.

Gray, a music graduate, last released an original song, “We’re In This Together,” in November 2018 in the lead up to her winning Miss Universe stint.

She then released an acoustic version of the song in July 2020, as a fundraiser for her partner organization Young Focus.

Gray, 27, has been vocal of her plans to pursue a music career after her Miss Universe reign. Notably, she joined ABS-CBN’s “ASAP Natin ‘To” as a guest performer, and then the “Sunday Noontime Live” as a mainstay.

