Star Music releases lyric video of Arnel Pineda's 'Cardo Dalisay'

MANILA -- Star Music has released the lyric video of Arnel Pineda's song "Cardo Dalisay," which is the newest action hero anthem of ABS-CBN's long-running series "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano" starring Coco Martin.

Cardo Dalisay is the well-loved lead character of the hit series portrayed by Martin.

The more than three-minute music video was uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music on Friday.

Recorded under Star Music in collaboration with Dreamscape Entertainment, the upbeat track is also available in various streaming platforms.

“Cardo Dalisay” is the latest original song from the nearly six-year-old series, following the likes of “Ang Probinsyano” by Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9, and “Ililigtas Ka Niya” by Gary Valenciano.

The action drama also brought to mainstream popularity Dancel’s “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” which was its original theme song with versions by Valenciano and KZ Tandingan.

The release of “Cardo Dalisay” comes amid new milestones for “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which successfully transitioned as a digital hit, now with nine platforms for airing or streaming.

Aside from "Cardo Dalisay," Star Music also released the lyric video of "Vendetta" one of the songs of "Ang Probinsyano" which was performed by rapper Bassilyo.

