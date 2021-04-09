Leila Alcasid opens up about her eating disorder

MANILA -- Singer Leila Alcasid opened up about her eating disorder which has resulted in her fluctuating body weight.

However, the daughter of singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid and former beauty queen Michelle Van Eimeren, said she is now learning to love herself and her body.

"Just wanted to share a little something," she said in an Instagram post on April 7.

"I am very slowly learning how to be kind to myself and my body, and it’s the most wonderful feeling. Over the last few years I’ve received lots of messages asking about my weight loss and how I managed it, and I never really knew how to answer. I have a long and frustrating history with an eating disorder, and was never quite able to look at my body with kindness and love. Always trying intense diets and depriving myself rather than providing the nourishment I really needed. I could never give a proper answer as to how I lost weight, because I didn’t want anyone else to be so cruel to themselves. My weight has fluctuated greatly over the last 5 years and it has ultimately ruled my life," she shared.

Alcasid admitted getting affected by what others say about her body.

"People would comment on it both in life and on social media, and I was constantly told I wasn’t thin enough, even when I was eating so little. I allowed the opinions of others to have such a grip on me, and it was incredibly damaging," she said.

Now, she said that she finally learned to love and embrace her body and all its imperfections.

"Now, I am at a place where I can say I love my body regardless of the bumps, curves, and stretch marks. I move to feel strong, and eat to feel nourished. I still struggle, like anyone else, but I’m working on it and I’m proud of myself. To anyone who looks at Instagram photos and can’t help but compare, don’t feel down. Remember that you are strong and beautiful. Life is too short," Alcasid said.

