Kim Chiu hits 10 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu now has 10 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

On Friday, Chiu thanked her supporters for her latest social media milestone.

"Instagram is a big world, and there are ups and downs, highs and lows, critics, non-critics, plus many more. But I want to say 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑵𝑲 𝒀𝑶𝑼 for allowing me to share my daily life with you guys. Thank you for being with me on this journey. I hope in some of my posts I was able to inspire you, put a smile on your faces, or even wala lang; just being there is more than enough," Chiu wrote.

As of writing, Chiu has 10,006,500 followers on Instagram.

Just last November, Chiu surpassed 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

