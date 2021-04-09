‘Kanya-kanya? Matira matibay?’ Regine laments gov’t response amid COVID surge

Music veteran Regine Velasquez performs during her digital concert ‘Freedom.’ FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — Music icon Regine Velasquez lamented on Friday the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, amid record-high cases and deaths tallied in recent weeks.

“Bakit parang pinabayaan na lang tayo? Kaniya-kaniya, matira matibay — gano’n na lang ba talaga?” she said on Twitter.

“People are dying, people we know. Relatives, friends! Every single day may nalalagas sa atin. What’s happening?” she wrote with a crying and broken heart emojis.

Velasquez’s statement came amid the surging cases of COVID-19 in the country.

On Friday, the Philippines logged 12,225 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the active infections to 178,351, a record-high since the onset of the pandemic.

Deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 14,520, with the addition of 401 counts on Friday alone. That single-day toll is the highest since the start of the health crisis, surpassing the 382 fatalities recorded a few days earlier on April 6.

Velasquez, 50, recently had firsthand experience of being exposed to COVID-19 infection.

In February, she was forced to postpone her digital concert when she unknowingly interacted with an individual who would test positive for the disease.

Velasquez underwent self-quarantine, and fortunately did not test positive for COVID-19 within that duration.