‘It’s God’s protection’: Alex Gonzaga has this advice on rejection

Photo from Alex Gonzaga Instagram account

MANILA -- After getting married last year, actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga shared some lessons she learned in her journey in finding husband Mikee Morada, including the rejections she experienced in her past relationships.

Appearing on celebrity doctor Vicki Belo’s vlog, Gonzaga said she finds peace whenever she prays with Morada.

Now one of the most followed YouTubers in the country, Gonzaga advised the viewers to listen to God’s message and not to insist if the relationship does not work anymore.

“Ang lesson talaga kung alam mong 'di para sa 'yo, lalo na kapag may relationship ka with the Lord, kakatukin talaga Niya ang heart mo, hindi para sa 'yo yan. Pero since matigas ang ulo natin and may free will tayo, pinipilit natin,” she said.

The host also said to see rejections in life as a protection from the Lord, as well as an opportunity to meet the right person.

“Because love tayo ni Lord, nire-reject nila tayo because it’s His protection. Kaya nila tayo nilalayuan para dumating na 'yung para sa atin,” Gonzaga said.

“Nung dumating na si Mikee, Doc, wala na, may peace na 'ko sa mind. 'Pag nagdadasal ako sa church, 'Lord, huwag n'yo nang pakialaman lovelife ko,'” the actress said.

“Sabi ko, if I find someone kahit ano pang klase ng estado ng buhay niya, kahit 'di siya pasok sa qualifications ko, pero 'pag nag-pray ako tapos walang nagsasabi sa 'kin na he's not the man for you, then that's the guy for me -- kay Mikee 'yon,” Gonzaga admitted.

According to the vlogger, Morada brought out the best in her.

“Tinuturuan niya ko na maging good girlfriend. Dapat pala marunong ka mag-compromise, [I didn’t know] until I met Mikee,” she bared.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Na-inspire talaga niya ko para maging mabuting tao. Dati, 'yung iba they bring out the worst in me. Pero si Mikee talaga... parang lagi ka niyang ire-remind ta's sa loob mo magiging mabuti ka na lang.”

In the same video, Belo did not hold back and quizzed Gonzaga about her married life, including intimate moments with her husband.

Gonzaga joking answered: “Sobrang sarap makasal, sa totoo lang. Kasi every night, there's a swab test.”

But on a serious note, she told Belo that they are still enjoying as a married couple and have no plans of having a baby yet.

“Wala pa kaming plano ni Mikee kasi ini-enjoy pa lang namin yung isa’t isa. Kung kailan ibigay ni Lord kasi wala naman kaming contraceptive,” she said.

In a follow-up question, Belo asked the actress how often they make love.

Gonzaga candidly admitted: “Minsan tinatamad ako. Inaantok ako Mikee, pwede bang bukas na lang?”

Related video: