Gerald Anderson attends birthday celebration of Julia Barretto's brother

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- “Init sa Magdamag” star Gerald Anderson attended the intimate birthday celebration of the brother of his girlfriend Julia Barretto.

This was revealed on Wednesday in the newest vlog of Marjorie Barretto, the mother of Julia and the birthday boy, Leon.

For her only son's 18th birthday last April 2, Marjorie prepared a special lunch for him and their family, which includes Anderson.

In the video, Marjorie thanked Leon for being a good son and brother to his siblings. Leon also shared his wish for his special day.

“For me, I think my wish lang this year obviously, it’s really as super cliché, but I just want this year to be better at least, for everyone to heal. And I still get to see my friends after knowing that it’s safer out there. Just that one lang very simple wish,” Leon said when asked of his birthday wish.

"Of course, get accepted into my dream college," he added.

Just last month, Marjorie and her daughter Dani Barretto took to Instagram to share how grateful they are to see Julia at her "happiest" as the actress turned 24 last March 10.

Julia marked her birthday, just days after Anderson admitted their relationship in a tell-all interview with Boy Abunda.

Related video: