Diego Loyzaga declares: 'Barbie is the one'



MANILA -- Barely a few months into his relationship with actress Barbie Imperial and this early, Diego Loyzaga has openly declared that “Barbie is the one.”

Only last January, Loyzaga openly admitted his relationship with Imperial when he posted a romantic photo of them together on Instagram.

“Sa nakikita ko, talagang Barbie is the one,” Loyzaga told ABS-CBN News. “Barbie is mature in a lot of ways. In a sense that when it comes to this relationship, saying naman if you don’t think about those things yet.”

Although nothing is definite and concrete about their plans this early, Loyzaga felt it has been “a year” of being in a relationship with Imperial.

“You try to bring out the best in a person and bring that person to where she wants to be in five years or 10 years,” he explained.

“Five or 10 years from now, aside from being successful at work or having a big house, having a car, whatever your goals are. Hypothethical lang ‘ito. Siyempre, kasama na rin doon na iniisip mo na meron na kayong nga anak, meron ka ng kasama matulog gabi-gabi. It’s a good thing.”

Love, to Loyzaga, is a journey. It’s also a never-ending work in progress for him.

“Being in a relationship is a compromise,” the actor, who’s turning 26 in May, mused. “You are two individuals who want to be a team or a unit. Isa lang kayo, so naturally, you have differences. Meron kayong hindi pagkakasunduan.

“There’s no secret. Your relationship is work, like friendship. But iba ang relationship. Ang pupuntahan niyo is marriage. To have a family. To have kids. Ganun ko na siya tinitignan with Barbie. Ganun din niya tinitignan this relationship with me.”

The best part of their relationship is they understand each other. “Not everyday is a good day, just like any relationship,” Loyzaga said. “But we understand each other even more on bad days. It’s not a secret, but it’s easier said than done.”

He commends his girlfriend for taking care of him. “Barbie can be the most maternal person in a sense na para siyang nanay kung mag-alaga,” Loyzaga attested. “At the same time, para din siyang baby. ‘Yun naman ‘yung gustong gusto ko, kasi baby ko siya. Gusto ko din naman ako din ang nag-aalaga.

“I like how she can bring out the best in me, to take care of her. At the same time, pag siya naman, ‘pag kailangan niya ng alaga, hinihingi din niya sa akin. For me, that’s big deal.”

So does he believe in a long engagement before settling down? “It depends on the two of you, kung nagkaka-intindihan na kayo talaga,” Loyzaga maintained. “If you’re on the same page already, you can make things to work out right.”

He disclosed that Imperial is never jealous when he’s working. “Alam naman niya na trabaho lang at naintindihan naman niya ang ginagawa ko," said Loyzaga, who is paired for the first time with new actress AJ Raval in “Death of a Girlfriend,” the Yam Laranas-directed mystery love story that will start streaming April 30 on Vivamax, KTX.ph, iWantTFC and Sky PPV (Pay Per View).

“Dapat mapangarap ang partner mo. Importante that your over-all goal is the same. Be the best version of you and reach your career goals. She must be caring and loving. If you get all those things from one person, she constantly supports you in what you want to be, maghahanap ka pa ba ng iba? Hindi na. Nasa kanya na lahat.

“I like Barbie as a loving and caring person. I think lahat naman tayo nagkaka-topak din paminsan. There are days na seloso ako. Baliw ka talaga ‘pag in love ka. The sacrifice you have to make, you become kind of a different person. I think all of that applies to me.”

Loyzaga acknowledged everything that has been happening to his career now is literally an answered prayer. “Sa tagal kong nawala, nagkaroon ako ng time na inisip ko kung ano ba talaga ang gusto kong gawin or ano talaga ang gusto kong mangyari kung sakaling bumalik ako [sa showbiz]," he said.

“Ito na nga mismo ‘yun at tuloy-tuloy na siya at marami pang iba na darating pa. I have nothing else to do but to be grateful and keep on working and keep on doing everything right, not to fall off track. I’ve been given a second chance.”

After taking a two-year break in 2018, Loyzaga is aware about the second wind in his acting career now. And he is thankful about it.

“Mas focused ako ngayon sa ginagawa ko,” Loyzaga said. “Alam ko na din ang hindi ko dapat gawin. If I can sum it up in an easier way, seryosohin ko na talaga ito ngayon.

“I guess last na ito that I will be re-introduced as the new heartthrob. I just have to make sure that I keep on doing things right. After all, matagal na din ako dito sa showbiz.”

Loyzaga is obviously on a roll this year. After a two-year absence from showbiz, he returned last year and said he did not have to wait for the pandemic to taper off to start working again.

True enough. He filmed “Death of a Girlfriend” late last year, then worked on the series, “Encounter,” with Christine Reyes at the start of 2021. The TV project was halted because a lockdown was declared.

Sometime this year, Loyzaga is slated to start “Pieta” with Rosanna Roces as his mom. Everything apparently thrills him and he cannot wait to work on new projects again.

A showbiz heir being the son of Cesar Montano and Teresa Loyzaga who are both esteemed actors, Loyzaga has always been asked how hard it is to step out of the shadow of his famous parents. He no longer makes an effort to do that.

“Kahit na ano’ng gawin ko, hindi na mawawala na anak ako ni Erpat,” Loyzaga said. “‘Rizal,’ ‘Muro-Ami.’ There’s no way I can step out of his shadow.

“My mom, she’s really a great actress and an even better singer. I can’t out-sing my mom. It’s more of I’m going to do my own thing and strive to be great in what I’m doing. When the day comes that I make a hit as big as the ones my parents did, that will be great.

“But I’m really proud that theyare my parents. I don’t have to make an effort to step out of their shadows.”

