Birthday girl KC Concepcion pens touching message for mom Sharon Cuneta

MANILA -- Actress KC Concepcion on Thursday shared a heartwarming message for her mother, veteran actress Sharon Cuneta.

KC shared her appreciation post on Instagram a day after she celebrated her 36th birthday in Batangas with the family of her father Gabby Concepcion.

"La Reina. The ketchup to my fries. The Kris to my Kylie (ok no but whatever). The naughty to my nice (or maybe the other way around). Thank you for bringing me to the world, raising me and doing the best you could at 19 for your Easter baby! You instilled in me so much about love, work and life. You made me both strong and vulnerable, independent but sensitive, you’ve made me resilient," KC wrote.

"You always said the best lessons learned in life are learned outside of the 4 walls of the classroom! So true! Thinking of you Mama and love you," she added.

KC also shared her message for her father.

"I had written a full caption but decided you know what I’m just gonna park this here because the photo says it all ...and that is my caption," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Cuneta also took to Instagram to share her birthday greeting for her eldest daughter.



"For many years, my only reason for living," Cuneta wrote.

In the comment section of Cuneta's post, KC left the message: "I will always be your Easter baby! I love you."

