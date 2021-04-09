Alice Dixson gets first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Canada

MANILA — Actress Alice Dixson received her first of two shots of COVID-19 vaccine during her stay in Canada, she said on Thursday.

Dixson, 51, shared a photo of her with a band aid on the her right arm, where she was given the shot.

“I got my 1st [shot] yesterday thanks to my big bro who drove me back [and] forth to the vaccination site numerous times,” Dixson wrote.

Dixson is scheduled for her second dose in “three to four weeks,” but was due to fly back home to Manila before that. She was already in transit on Friday.

“Balak ko sana sa Pilipinas na lang pag uwi namin,” she said.

Dixson asked her followers whether the Pfizer-made vaccine is now being administered in the Philippines, saying so far she has only heard news of AstraZeneca and Sinovac doses being secured and released by the government.

“May alam ba kayo na Pfizer? Please let me know kasi ‘yun ang kailangan ko sa 2nd vaccination dose ko. Thank you,” she wrote.

The Philippine government has so far received over 2.5 million doses of vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca. As of April 6, over 1.9 million doses have been administered.

The Philippines is expecting an initial shipment of 117,000 Pfizer doses in April, from the vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility led by the World Health Organization.

