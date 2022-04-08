MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda decided to take a helicopter to make it on time for an event that he had to attend outside Metro Manila.

In his latest vlog uploaded on Thursday, the comedian shared that he had to go to Tiaong, Quezon for a show.

“After ‘Showtime’ live, didiretso tayo ng Quezon. Dahil ‘di tayo aabot we have to find a way and the best way is to ride the helicopter. Let’s go! We are going to helipad dito sa ABS-CBN dahil nag-aabang na roon ang ating service. ...Going to Quezon, mga 20 minutes lang; kasi kung magla-land tayo, mga three-and-a-half hours. ‘Di tayo aabot,” he said.

After fulfilling his commitment in Quezon, Vice took the helicopter back to the metro to host "It's Showtime.



"Ito ang tinatawag nating ratsada. Dire-diretso walang puknat na trabaho. Bawal ang inaantok. 'Showtime' na, putukan ng energy dito, walang puyat-puyat. Walang pagod-pagod, energy kung energy," he said.

After "It's Showtime," he then went straight to Makati to join a caravan.

“So ayun tapos na ang ganap. Pagod na pagod na ang katawang lupa natin. Kailangan na rin natin magpahinga. Pagod na ako. So we sleep and then we work again tomorrow,” said Vice, who also teased that he will be doing a collaboration with a popular vlogger.

Aside from being "It's Showtime" main host, Vice is known for his hits movies. Just last month, he hinted that he is readying his movie comeback, nearly three years since his last big-screen offering.

Prior to the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Vice Ganda had been starring in at least one film in a lead role every year since 2010, mostly entries to the annual Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

His last big-screen title was in 2019, the MMFF entry “The Mall, The Merrier” co-starring Anne Curtis.