Screenshot from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" trailer.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article contains spoilers of the "WandaVision" series.

The new "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" trailer confirmed Thursday what Wanda has been up to since the Disney+ series featuring the Marvel character ended.

The trailer revealed that Wanda has found her sons, Billy and Tommy, since their disappearance as shown in the "WandaVision" series.

It was not clear whether Wanda was causing Doctor Strange's nightmares about the multiverse.

In "WandaVision," Wanda had two sons Billy and Tommy; the former has the reality-warping abilities same as his mother, while the latter is a speedster.

They all disappeared after Wanda became the Scarlet Witch and accepted the reality that Vision is dead.

Directed by Sam Raimi (“Evil Dead”, the original Spider-Man trilogy), “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” arrives in Philippine cinemas on May 4, 2022.