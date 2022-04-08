MANILA -- Jessy Mendiola now has 1 million subscribers on video-sharing app YouTube, the actress announced in an Instagram post on Thursday night.

In her post, Mendiola shared a clip which shows a bouquet of roses that she received from her husband, Luis Manzano to congratulate her on her latest social media milestone.

"We finally hit 1M subs on YouTube! Thank you so much, my howhow! I wasn’t expecting this. Thank you for your support and patience, my love. Ikaw talaga ang videographer/photographer ko. You always push me and motivate me especially when I’m about to give up. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I love you," she wrote.

The actress also expressed her gratitude to all her subscribers for their support.

"Since day 1, andyan kayo at hindi niyo ako binitawan. Honestly, itong YouTube channel ko ang tumulong sa 'kin mag-heal sa mga past heartaches ko. Through my content and vlogs, natuto akong ipakita ang totoong JESSY. Ngayon na dumadami na tayo, ibig sabihin minamahal niyo ang totoong ako. Hinding hindi ako magsasawa pasayahin kayo at ipakita ang buhay ko sa inyo. MARAMING SALAMAT SA PAGMAMAHAL," she said.

She also thanked her team for encouraging her not to give up.



"Andyan kayo para sa 'kin kahit pa minsan ayaw ko na, palagi niyong pinapaalala sakin na lumaban lang at ipakita ang totoong ako. Kayo ang nagturo sa 'kin na wala sa bilis ng views or subs 'yan, kung 'di sa kung anong content ang nagpapasaya sa 'kin at kung anong maluwag sa puso ko. Hindi ko akalain na magtutuloy tuloy tayo. Mahal ko kayo, you know who you are. I will never get tired of producing content/ideas na totoo, masaya at galing sa puso," Mendiola added.

The actress started doing vlogs in 2019. Her decision to start vlogging stemmed from fans asking her how she lose weight.