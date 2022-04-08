Actor Jericho Rosales bagged a best actor nomination from the NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for his performance in the short film "Basurero," which also received a nod for best international drama.

Rosales shared the good news to his fans in a social media post on Friday.

"This little jeepney made it to Hollywood! Cheers team!," Rosales wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

NFMLA is a nonprofit organization that supports emerging filmmakers and artists through a monthly series of screenings and events in Los Angeles.

The nominees for NFMLA's 10th annual awards were first reported by Hollywood trade publication Variety.

Rosales is nominated under the Performance Drama category and will be competing against 9 artists.

"Basurero," a short drama by Eileen Cabiling, is one of 10 nominees in the International Drama category.

In "Basurero," Rosales plays a poor fisherman who is forced to dump murdered bodies on the side when their catch no longer could sustain his family's needs.

The film made its world premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea in 2019.

"Basurero" was also screened in the online edition of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival in 2020.

