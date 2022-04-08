Sarah Lancashire in "Julia." Courtesy: HBO Max "Julia"

In 'Julia,' David Hyde Pierce plays Paul, the loving husband of beloved chef and tv host Julia Child played by Sarah Lancashire.

The new eight-episode HBO series explores the life of Julia, who pioneered the modern cooking show when it premiered in 1963. Her love story with Paul was also shown in the Amy Adams and Meryl Streep movie 'Julie and Julia' where Stanley Tucci portrayed Paul.

David Hyde Pierce and Sarah Lancashire. Courtesy: HBO Max "Julia"

"I feel like it is a real privilege to get to play ball," Pierce said of stepping into the role. "And I think he was such a complicated man. He loved Julia so completely, and she him, and to get to explore that kind of a relationship, especially that kind of relationship at this age, you know, they had been together since World War II where they met so we don't always necessarily see a kind of deeply committed loving relationship of people in their 60s, and so that's fun, too."

Sarah Lancashire and Brittany Bradford. Courtesy: HBO Max "Julia"

For Brittany Bradford who plays Alice, a TV producer wanting to make her mark, the challenges experienced by Julia were familiar and relatable.

"Just that sense of imposter syndrome that happens when you can be the only one in a space, and I think it's part of what connects Julia and Alice, is the fact that in their own way, they both have their own struggles, but they are being undervalued in some way. And I think they learn from each other. I think Julia does learn from Alice, and I think Alice learns from Julia. And also this was my first TV job. So like coming in and learning about all of that and having Alice, this is her first big gig and producing Julie or being on her team, there were a lot of parallels," Bradford said.

Fran Kranz. Courtesy: HBO Max "Julia"

Meanwhile, Fran Kranz who plays Russ said getting back in front of the camera for 'Julia' was a great experience. Kranz is the award-winning writer-director of the film 'Mass' which dealt with the aftermath of a school shooting in America.

"In fact, this was the first audition I had after shooting 'Mass.' And I think maybe there's something to that, having sort of worked behind the camera and kind of having a new perspective on maybe what a director wants, or because I had just sort of watched these actors do something really special. So I think maybe it's sort of influenced me and how I kind of approached that audition, thankfully, because then I got this incredible, incredible job," Kranz shared.

The series also stars Bebe Neuwirth and Fiona Glascott.