Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun get engaged

“Sk8er Boi” hitmaker Avril Lavigne and rock musician Mod Sun are engaged, the celebrity coule announced Friday (Manila time).

The Canadian singer shared photos of the wedding proposal, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Also seen in the snaps is Lavigne’s diamond ring.

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours. Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” she wrote, indicating that they got engaged in late March.

In English, Lavigne’s caption translates to, “Yes, I love you forever.”

Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, posted similar photos of the proposal on Instagram.

“The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done,” he said.

Mod Sun revealed that the Paris engagement was the fulfillment of an actual dream he had.

Narrating the dream, he wrote: “I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes.’”

