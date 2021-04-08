Nakakatakot? Sarah Lahbati describes Annabelle Rama as mother-in-law

Photos from Annabelle Rama and Sarah Lahbati Instagram accounts



MANILA -- Actress Sarah Lahbati has learned how to be patient and listen to her mother-in-law Annabelle Rama, who is widely known for her feisty character.

While admitting that Rama can sometimes be loud, Lahbati revealed that her mother-in-law is also generous and thoughtful.

The actress, who is married to Rama’s son Richard Gutierrez, also said she opted not to engage with Rama and instead tries to understand her.

“My tip would be to not judge a book by its cover,” she said when asked about on dealing with in-laws.

“As we all know, kilala si Tita Annabelle na masungit, mataray — this, this, this. But for me, the more I got to know her, the more I was patient and quiet kasi puwede mo naman...you have the option 'di ba?” Lahbati shared.

The mother of two also attested to the kindness of Rama, who would often send them food, stressing that the Gutierrez matriarch is also sweet, after all.

“Akala ko din nakakatakot siya, masungit, maingay. Yes, sometimes she’s still maingay, pero more than anything napaka-thoughtful niya, napakabait,” she quipped.

“Minsan magpapadala sa bahay ng kung anu-ano. Hindi naman namin binanggit na kailangan namin ng ganito, ng ganyan. Magpapadala ng pagkain, minsan magpapadala ng kurtina, 'yung mga bagay na naaalala niya na kailangan sa bahay. You know, she is sweet in that way.”

Lahbati has recently signed another contract with Viva and is hoping to do more action films, just like her idol Angelina Jolie.

“Ever since the day I decided I want to act, I think I was a teenager, I idolized Angelina Jolie for the longest time. I remember watching one of her action films with my dad and thinking, ‘Gusto kong gawin kung ano yung ginagawa niya. Gusto kong maging kagaya niya,” Lahbati explained.

She also looked forward to making shows that might inspire Filipino especially at the time of struggles and negativity.

“Maybe an action film or maybe a superhero na puwedeng maging inspiring sa mga Filipinos especially now na madaming problema and negativity. Parang we want to uplift and give hope sa mga Filipinos,” she said.

Gutierrez and Lahbati decided to push through with their wedding last year amid concerns about COVID-19. The couple had an intimate wedding that was attended by small number of guests.

The couple have two children, Zion and Kai.

