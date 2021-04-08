Meet Julia and Gerald’s cute photobomber in this sweet selfie

MANILA — In their latest public display of affection, celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson shared a selfie made sweeter by the unexpected appearance of a furry companion.

“Typical Amari,” went the caption of the selfie, which was posted Wednesday on an Instagram account dedicated to the St. Bernard.

Amari, the dog, first made an appearance in a photo on Barretto’s Instagram page on January 3. The snap, taken inside a car, included a glimpse of a man in the driver’s seat, whom many speculated at the time to be Anderson.

“New baby,” she captioned the photo at the time, referring to Amari.

Barretto soon opened the separate @amarithestbernard Instagram page, which she has regularly updated over the past three months.

One photo from that page shows Amari and Barretto with another dog, a white Maltese, which fans of the actress immediately recognized as Mason.

“Buddies,” Barretto captioned the photo, with heart emojis.

Mason is the shared pet dog of Barretto with her former boyfriend and co-star Joshua Garcia. They got him as a newborn in February 2018.

Barretto has not directly mentioned whether Amari is a shared pet with Anderson.

Their couple snap with Amari came a month after Anderson confirmed being in a relationship with Barretto, ending more than a year of speculation.

The two have since become more open about their romance, with Anderson saying early this week that going public has earned him “peace of mind.”

“Nabunutan ako ng tinik,” he said. “After that, wala, tuloy lang ang buhay… Personally, it’s something na I had to do. Move on na.”

