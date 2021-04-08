LOOK: Julia Barretto cuts hair short for new series

Actress Julia Barretto and celebrity hairstylist Raymond Santiago demonstrate styles for short hair in the former’s YouTube vlog. Screenshot

MANILA — Julia Barretto is sporting a new look for a new series.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old actress shared the first glimpse of her with her shortest hair since her showbiz breakthrough in 2014.

“As you can see, I’ve recently just cut my hair short for an upcoming series that I’m going to be doing soon,” she said in her latest vlog entry.

The vlog, which also featured celebrity hairstylist Raymond Santiago, demonstrated different styles for short hair.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“When I was asked to cut my hair for this new role, of course I was very excited to do it,” Barretto said in one portion of the episode.

“Siyempre, when you do a new role, malaking factor ‘yung look. I was really looking forward to cutting my hair, because I know it’s going to change my entire look.”

Barretto did not give details about either the role or the series.

Barretto last starred in a series in 2020, in dual roles in iWant TFC’s 7-episode thriller “I Am U.” Her last teleserye was in 2019 — “Ngayon at Kailanman” opposite Joshua Garcia.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC