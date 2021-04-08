Kaye Abad, Paul Jake Castillo expecting another baby boy

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo are expecting another baby boy, the actress announced on Instagram on Wednesday night.

Posting a video of their gender reveal party, Abad simply wrote in the caption: "Another blessing."

Abad tied the knot with Castillo, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, in Cebu in December 2016, just months after they got engaged.

They welcomed their first child Joaquin in December 2017.

In a previous interview with "Rated K," Abad shared how motherhood changed her.

"Dream come true siya super saya. Kasi dati sabi ko parang hindi pa ako ready. Eto na siya, totoo na talaga ito, may anak na ako," said Abad said at the time.

