K-pop: EXO surprises fans with comeback teaser

South Korean boy group EXO has revealed it was preparing to release a new album, teasing fans through a clip showing the members at the set of their music video shoot.

The surprise 4-minute clip was posted on EXO's social media accounts Thursday midnight KST (11 p.m. Wednesday in the Philippines), the same day as the group marked its ninth debut anniversary.

It featured Xiumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Kai, Chanyeol and Sehun at the set of their upcoming music video. The members even played a snippet of the song as D.O. showed the choreography.

"For the first time in a while all the members came together to film a music video. I'm so happy that I get to show even a little bit of it like this," Kai said in Korean.

The members, however, did not reveal the release date for the album, which also marked the return of Xiumin and D.O. following their mandatory military service.

It seems that Chanyeol will not be participating in the album's promotional activities since he enlisted in the military in late March.

"I'll be back. Stay healthy," Chanyeol told fans in the clip.

The upcoming album is EXO's first release since 2019's "Obsession." In 2020, the members promoted mainly through solo releases and sub-units.

Meanwhile, EXO's leader Suho, who is currently serving in the military, posted a message for fans on his Instagram Stories in celebration of the group's anniversary.

"It's been 9 years. Time flies. You make us united. I miss you. See you soon EXO-L," he said.

EXO debuted as 12-member group in April 8, 2012 under SM Entertainment, one of the leading K-pop companies. It has since become a 9-piece act following the departure of Chinese members Luhan, Kris and Tao.

Aside from Chanyeol and Suho, Chen is also serving in the military while the remaining Chinese member, Lay, is promoting in his home country.

