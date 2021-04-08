Javi Benitez bids goodbye to 'Walang Hanggang Paalam'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor Javi Benitez has bade farewell to ABS-CBN's series "Walang Hanggang Paalam" which is now down to it last two weeks.

On Wednesday's episode of the series, Arnold (Benitez) dies due to sudden heart attack after hearing that his his heart is "ready for harvest." Prior to his death, Arnold found out about his family's illegal organ trafficking business and that his heart will be harvested to replace the heart of Anton (Zanjoe Marudo).

The series, which debuted in September last year, stars Marudo, Angelica Panganiban, Paulo Avelino and Arci Muñoz. It follows the story of Celine (Panganiban) and Emman (Avelino), exes brought back together by a crisis that complicates their present relationship.

Directed by Emmanuel Palo and Darnel Villaflor, “Walang Hanggang Paalam” also stars JC Santos, Tonton Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon, Ronnie Lazaro, McCoy de Leon, Mary Joy Apostol, Sherry Lara, Victor Silayan, Javi Benitez, and Cherry Pie Picache.

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” was produced and made its debut during the coronavirus pandemic. It premiered on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live, after ABS-CBN was denied by the Duterte administration a fresh broadcast franchise mid last year.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Walang Hanggang Paalam” will air its last three weeks via free TV (A2Z Channel 11) and (TV5), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).