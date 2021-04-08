Japanese content platforms Animax, GEM expand reach in PH

MANILA -- Asian content platforms Animax and GEM under the global multimedia company KC Global Media Asia are expanding their reach within the Philippines.

In an official statement, KC Global Media Asia, the network that also operates the English general entertainment channel AXN, launched Animax on TrueID Philippines, and GEM on Cignal.

“The Philippines is home to an established, continuously growing fan base for Japanese dramas, and the demand for anime in the country is among the highest anywhere in the world,” said Avani Bhanchawat, vice president and head of revenue at KC Global Media Asia.

“There is an undeniable appetite for Japanese content in the Philippines, and KC Global Media Asia is delighted to add GEM to our offering on Cignal and equally excited to bring Animax to the TrueID platform, to show our commitment in bringing quality Japanese entertainment to even more Filipino viewers,” he added.

While Animax has been available in the Philippines for almost 20 years, its launch on TrueID Philippines makes the channel’s content available on an advertising-based video on demand service.

Meanwhile, GEM can be viewed on Cignal via Channel 173.