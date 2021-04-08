‘I still bite’: Nadine Lustre claps back at comments on her TikTok dance

MANILA — Nadine Lustre said she is not bothered by comments “sh***ing on me” on her recent TikTok dance video, pointing out that it has nearly drawn 5 million views.

“Btw, 4.7m [views],” she tweeted on Thursday. “Couldn’t care less if it was people sh***ing on me. It gave good analytics.”

Addressing her fans, “Ya’ll can chill now. No need to make bantay to defend. Grateful for all of you.”

Lustre, 27, did not mention specific comments which prompted her statement.

The views she was referring to was for her TikTok clip last week, where she performed a choreography as part of a campaign for a smartphone brand.

“People are always so thirsty to shit on someone,” Lustre wrote in a subsequent tweet.

“I've always been bullied since I was younger, so I’m totally used to it. I’ve become bullet proof. I’m very much concerned for people who don’t have the same mental [and] emotional load as me,” she said.

Without mentioning an individual, Lustre added, “At the end of the day, pretty sure there are reasons as to why people act a certain way.”

She then made a reference to the popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race” reality series, where “bullies eventually come clean” at the end of each episode.

“So girl, let’s talk,” Lustre said.

While Lustre did not name an individual in her tweets, some of her avid followers mentioned the dance group A-Team, whom she recently collaborated with.

A number of Lustre’s fans accused members of A-Team of supposedly making snide remarks on her dance video. As of writing, A-Team has yet to respond to those allegations.

When a fan asked Lustre why she affords to still be kind despite being the target of “bashing,” Lustre said, “Because it takes a lot more time and effort to be unkind... and I have so much shxt to do.”

In an apparent warning to her critics, however, Lustre added: “I still bite sometimes… Still a btch. I just don’t have time.”

