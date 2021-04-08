Gerald calls Julia ‘my queen’; she calls him ‘my ride or die’

MANILA — Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto exchanged sweet words on social media anew Thursday, a month since they confirmed their relationship.

On Instagram, Barretto, 24, shared a photo of her holding hands with Anderson at the beach, while facing the sunset.

“My ride or die,” she captioned the photo.

Anderson, 32, was among the first to comment on the post, writing, “My [queen emoji],” adding a heart.

Barretto’s post came on the same day as the release of actress Bea Alonzo’s tell-all, where she spoke of her past relationship with Anderson.

Prior to revealing their romance in March, Anderson and Barretto separately expressed their hopes of settling down and getting married soon, as well as having a family of their own.

Anderson said in February that marriage is the “next chapter” of his life. “Inaayos natin lahat,” he added.

As for becoming a father, he said he is looking forward to marking that milestone “soon.”

Barretto, in the same month, similarly said she has “always dreamt of having a family early on.” She identified 29 as her “perfect age” for becoming a mother and a dedicated “boss-housewife.”

