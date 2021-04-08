Amid breakup rumors, Jennica Garcia tells daughters of her 'heartache'

MANILA -- Actress Jennica Garcia admitted in a letter she wrote for her two daughters that her plans for them have failed.

This amid rumors that she and husband Alwyn Uytingco have broken up.

Garcia posted a photo of her handwritten note for her children Athena and Severina on Instagram, telling them that she is scared of what will happen in the future.



"Athena and Severina, know that Nanay has no regrets. Yes, I get scared when I think about the coming months and years because this is not how I planned the two of you to grow up. But despite the heartache I am going through, I am able to keep the joy in my heart and will continue to praise God with every cry because even if my plans have failed, I know that our loving Father's plan for us is always good. His decision to allow this to happen in our life is not to destroy us. Never to destroy us mga anak. Instead of sadness, let's rejoice because God is close to the brokenhearted," she wrote.

"Jesus, My Lord, I look forward to the day when you will reveal to me the answer to all my why's. I will patiently wait for your answer and in doing so, I will praise your name," she added.

Last month, Garcia appeared to have deleted photos of Uytingco from her Instagram page. Garcia also sought advice on how to change her Instagram username.

Garcia, 31, and Uytingco, 33, got married in February 2014.

In another Instagram post, Garcia spurred further speculation of breakup, when she spoke of “looking forward to a new life.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC