After calling out Jude’s bashers, Janella reminds netizens on freedom of speech limitations

Janella Salvador threatened some netizens who made fun of her infant son Jude, with one even wishing for the baby to get the novel coronavirus.

On Twitter, the actress reminded the public of the limitations of freedom of speech, especially on social media.

“Social media, freedom of speech and having your own opinion DO NOT give you the right to be rude and to cyber-bully,” she tweeted.

The post came after she and her partner Markus Paterson called out several netizens who poked fun at the looks of their son on social media.

I don’t want any more negativity on my page but I am in disbelief at how cruel people can really be. These were sent to us today as well. I just want you to know that I am prepared to do what is right by me and my son. pic.twitter.com/2gWagRrnMm — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) April 7, 2021

In a Twitter thread, Salvador lamented how cruel some people can be and revealed she is “prepared to do what is right by me and my son.”

The actress also said she was at a loss for words at another comment which hoped that her son catches COVID-19.

Paterson, on the other hand, also posted some screenshots of netizens who poked fun of their son based on the photos uploaded by actress Erich Gonzales.

In the caption, the young actor said he intentionally did not cover the bashers’ names and faces to send them a warning.

Let’s be honest.

I’m no stranger to bashing. But come for my son and I will come for you. People like this make me sick, wala pang isang taon anak ko and ya’ll making fun of a NEWBORN.

Not gonna erase the names, proud nyo eh. pic.twitter.com/4oc5zsuBAv — Markus (@markusrpaterson) April 7, 2021

“Let’s be honest. I’m no stranger to bashing. But come for my son and I will come for you. People like this make me sick, wala pang isang taon anak ko and ya’ll making fun of a NEWBORN. Not gonna erase the names, proud n'yo eh,” he said.

Salvador also revealed that some of the netizens, who posted hateful comments on her son, have since apologized to them including their parents.

“Update: Gabriel, his mother, and some of the people who commented on his post apologized to us personally. We do accept their apology, however, I hope this is a lesson learned for them to be responsible and kind on social media,” she said.

