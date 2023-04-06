Why Kim Chiu considers the rosary as her 'greatest weapon'

Actress-host Kim Chiu. Instagram: @chinitaprincess

MANILA — Kim Chiu considers the rosary as her “greatest weapon,” the actress-host said in an emotional moment during the Holy Monday telecast of “It’s Showtime.”

The mainstays of the noontime program were taking turns sharing their Holy Week vow, when Chiu mentioned her habit of praying the rosary daily.

“Araw-araw talaga ako nag-ro-rosaryo. Sa dami ng pinagdadaanan mo sa buhay, ‘pag may hawak ka talagang rosary, hindi ka talaga bibitawan ng Panginoon. Iyon ang nakakaiyak,” she said, on the verge of tears.

“Iyon ang greatest weapon na meron ka. ‘Pag nag-ro-rosary ako, parang kausap ko ang Panginoon. Every day iyon.”

Chiu admitted, however, that she has been unable to pray the rosary recently due to her packed schedule. Aside from daily hosting duties on “It’s Showtime,” Chiu is seen weekly on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and has been taping for the upcoming teleserye “Linlang.”

“Lately, hindi ako nakakapag-rosaryo so iyon ang isa sa malaking ihihingi ko ng tawad. Dati, every day, pero nitong huli, parang nababawasan. Pero hindi dapat. Dapat ituloy lang araw-araw,” she said.

Chiu went on to urge viewers of the same faith to not neglect praying, as she opened up about her Holy Week resolution.

“Kahit maraming magandang nangyayari, huwag kang makakalimot sa Panginoon. Hindi mo lang Siya tatawagin ‘pag hindi na maganda. ‘Pag maganda o hindi maganda, parehas Niyang binigay ‘yun, kaya hindi natin bibitawan ‘yung faith at pagtawag sa Panginoon,” she said.

Chiu, 32, has been vocal about her faith, both in introspective social media posts as well as in interviews, often crediting it for helping her overcome challenging chapters in her profession and personal life.